Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,502 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 29th total of 99,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 11,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $341.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Isabella Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isabella Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Isabella Bank by 2,617.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Isabella Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Isabella Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ: ISBA) is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

