HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU) Short Interest Update

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,479 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 29th total of 5,207 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HUHUTECH International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HUHUTECH International Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of HUHUTECH International Group

NASDAQ HUHU traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 5,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HUHUTECH International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HUHUTECH International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUHU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of HUHUTECH International Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HUHUTECH International Group Company Profile

Huhutech International Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUHU) operates an online lending platform that connects borrowers and investors across the People’s Republic of China. The company focuses on providing unsecured consumer microloans as well as working capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. By leveraging internet channels, Huhutech streamlines loan origination, credit matching and fund disbursement, addressing financing gaps for under-served customers who may not meet traditional bank criteria.

The platform delivers end-to-end loan services, including borrower credit assessment, underwriting, loan servicing and repayment collection.

