Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $150,480.00 in Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 291,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,803.16. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $123,800.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. 5,274,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,302. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

