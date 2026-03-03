Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells 641 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $24,370.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 132,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,182.28. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artivion alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Amy Horton sold 830 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $29,622.70.

On Monday, February 23rd, Amy Horton sold 1,731 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $65,068.29.

On Monday, December 8th, Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $203,088.24.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,400. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,401,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 748,119 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 317,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Artivion by 235.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.