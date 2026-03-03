BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Director Purchases $497,603.75 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fairbairn bought 49,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $497,603.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,603.75. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.
