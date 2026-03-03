BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Director Purchases $497,603.75 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fairbairn bought 49,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $497,603.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,603.75. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.