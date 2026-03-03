Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $455.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

MongoDB Trading Down 22.1%

NASDAQ MDB traded down $71.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.32. 11,109,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,822. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.77. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue $695.1M (+27% Y/Y) and EPS $1.65 beat consensus; Atlas and subscription growth remained healthy and the company added ~2,700 customers. This supports MongoDB’s longer-term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue $695.1M (+27% Y/Y) and EPS $1.65 beat consensus; Atlas and subscription growth remained healthy and the company added ~2,700 customers. This supports MongoDB’s longer-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators see the sell-off as overdone and point to a durable long-term outlook (AI positioning, solid margins, incoming CCO Erica Volini) — providing a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals remain intact. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Some analysts and commentators see the sell-off as overdone and point to a durable long-term outlook (AI positioning, solid margins, incoming CCO Erica Volini) — providing a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and growth concerns drove the move: several outlets report a softer near-term outlook for Atlas/cloud growth and a profit outlook that disappointed investors, prompting sharp selling. That forward uncertainty is the primary proximate cause of the drop. Reuters: Weak Cloud Growth & Muted Forecast

Guidance and growth concerns drove the move: several outlets report a softer near-term outlook for Atlas/cloud growth and a profit outlook that disappointed investors, prompting sharp selling. That forward uncertainty is the primary proximate cause of the drop. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (president of field ops and CRO) heightened fear about near-term go-to-market execution; management changes are cited as a catalyst for the sell-off even though the new CCO is viewed by some as a constructive hire. MarketBeat: Management Shakeup

Unexpected executive departures (president of field ops and CRO) heightened fear about near-term go-to-market execution; management changes are cited as a catalyst for the sell-off even though the new CCO is viewed by some as a constructive hire. Negative Sentiment: Rapid analyst re-rating: multiple firms cut price targets (examples include UBS to $275, Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Wells Fargo, RBC and others trimming targets), and at least one downgrade (Baird) cited Atlas growth and AI-revenue timing concerns — adding selling pressure and reducing near-term investor conviction. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Rapid analyst re-rating: multiple firms cut price targets (examples include UBS to $275, Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Wells Fargo, RBC and others trimming targets), and at least one downgrade (Baird) cited Atlas growth and AI-revenue timing concerns — adding selling pressure and reducing near-term investor conviction. Negative Sentiment: Market technicals and flows: heavy intraday volume, rising short interest and some institutional distribution amplified the move, meaning price action could remain volatile near-term even if fundamentals recover. Schaeffers: Aftermath & Flows

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

