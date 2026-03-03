Top Space Stocks Worth Watching – March 2nd

AeroVironment, RTX, Lockheed Martin, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Rocket Lab are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose core businesses are tied to space activities—launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space-based communications and Earth-observation services, space tourism, and the suppliers of rockets, propulsion and ground systems. Investors use the term to describe this thematic or sector grouping because it captures firms exposed to long-term growth from commercial and government space demand, alongside higher volatility and specific regulatory, technological, and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

