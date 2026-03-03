Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas Bettinger Sells 40,329 Shares

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Bettinger sold 40,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $9,284,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,054,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,654,642.64. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.89 on Tuesday, reaching $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,104. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

