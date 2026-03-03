Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, UBS Group raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

