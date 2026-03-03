EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 419849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EH shares. Wall Street Zen cut EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $810.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EHang by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

