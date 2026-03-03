iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,716 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 29th total of 10,070 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436. iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (ITDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2070 ITDJ was launched on Nov 12, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

