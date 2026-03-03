Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from $215.00.

2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $212.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “strong-buy”.

1/13/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Evercore Inc from “in-line” to “outperform”. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 25,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $3,458,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,205,182.92. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $1,214,311.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,359.96. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 76,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.