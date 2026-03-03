Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/21/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from $215.00.
- 2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $212.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “strong-buy”.
- 1/13/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley.
- 1/12/2026 – iRhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by Evercore Inc from “in-line” to “outperform”. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from $194.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies
In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 25,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $3,458,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,205,182.92. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $1,214,311.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,359.96. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 76,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.
