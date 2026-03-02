Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.1667.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Geron by 3,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Geron by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Positive Sentiment: FY2025 revenue jumped to $183.6M, led by $48M in Q4 net product revenue as RYTELO commercial sales ramp — a clear fundamental driver supporting the stock’s upside. Geron (GERN) 2025 Revenue Surges to $183.6M Driven by RYTELO Commercial Success

FY2025 revenue jumped to $183.6M, led by $48M in Q4 net product revenue as RYTELO commercial sales ramp — a clear fundamental driver supporting the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (to ($0.02) from ($0.03)), reflecting improved near-term profitability expectations tied to the RYTELO launch (analyst maintains a Neutral rating).

HC Wainwright raised Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (to ($0.02) from ($0.03)), reflecting improved near-term profitability expectations tied to the RYTELO launch (analyst maintains a Neutral rating). Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its FY2027 EPS view to $0.04 from $0.03, signaling expected continued progress toward profitability in the medium term.

HC Wainwright also lifted its FY2027 EPS view to $0.04 from $0.03, signaling expected continued progress toward profitability in the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published granular quarterly estimates (Q2 2026: ($0.01) EPS, other multi?year estimates) — useful modeling inputs but not a clear catalyst on their own.

HC Wainwright published granular quarterly estimates (Q2 2026: ($0.01) EPS, other multi?year estimates) — useful modeling inputs but not a clear catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse growth cadence, margin trends and commercial rollout details that will affect forward guidance and execution risk. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to parse growth cadence, margin trends and commercial rollout details that will affect forward guidance and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed some later-period estimates — Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $0.00 (from $0.01) and FY2028 EPS cut slightly to $0.15 — suggesting uncertainty around sustained margin improvement.

HC Wainwright trimmed some later-period estimates — Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $0.00 (from $0.01) and FY2028 EPS cut slightly to $0.15 — suggesting uncertainty around sustained margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analyst reiterated and doubled down on a Sell rating after Q4 results, highlighting concerns that could weigh on sentiment if execution or margins disappoint. Seeking Alpha: Why I’m Doubling Down On My ‘Sell’ Rating After Q4 Earnings

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

