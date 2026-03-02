Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

