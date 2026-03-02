AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) Short Interest Update

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,027,044 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 29th total of 781,598 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
AIRO Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRO stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 million and a P/E ratio of 490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. AIRO Group has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $39.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AIRO Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRO
AIRO Group Company Profile
We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AIRO Group
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.