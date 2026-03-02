AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) Short Interest Update

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,027,044 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 29th total of 781,598 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AIRO Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRO stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 million and a P/E ratio of 490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. AIRO Group has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $39.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AIRO Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on AIRO Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AIRO Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AIRO Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

