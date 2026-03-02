Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,238,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $137.19 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.71.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.