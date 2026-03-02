Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,794 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $386.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

