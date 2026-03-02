Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 118,559 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118,559 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,025,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.06.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $194.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $303.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on profitability and AI traction — Non?GAAP EPS came in at $3.81 (well above consensus) and management highlighted Agentforce/AI monetization as a growth driver, supporting the view that AI is adding commercial value. Revenue In Line With Expectations

Q4 beat on profitability and AI traction — Non?GAAP EPS came in at $3.81 (well above consensus) and management highlighted Agentforce/AI monetization as a growth driver, supporting the view that AI is adding commercial value. Positive Sentiment: Big capital?return program — Salesforce raised its dividend and authorized a $50B buyback, signaling management confidence and improving EPS leverage if executed. That buyback is a clear near?term support for the share price. AI Bet & Buyback

Big capital?return program — Salesforce raised its dividend and authorized a $50B buyback, signaling management confidence and improving EPS leverage if executed. That buyback is a clear near?term support for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term targets updated — Management lifted multiyear ambitions (targeting roughly $63B revenue by FY2030) and kept FY27 EPS guidance in a tight range; this supports the long?term bull case but leaves near?term pacing ambiguous. FY30 Target & Guidance

Long?term targets updated — Management lifted multiyear ambitions (targeting roughly $63B revenue by FY2030) and kept FY27 EPS guidance in a tight range; this supports the long?term bull case but leaves near?term pacing ambiguous. Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance and metrics disappointed some — cRPO and other cloud momentum measures were only in?line, and commentary implied a mid?year slowdown before AI?driven reacceleration, which hurt investor confidence. Jefferies on Near?Term Slowdown

Near?term guidance and metrics disappointed some — cRPO and other cloud momentum measures were only in?line, and commentary implied a mid?year slowdown before AI?driven reacceleration, which hurt investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and mixed ratings — Several banks trimmed price targets (examples: Sanford Bernstein, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, Barclays, DA Davidson) or issued neutral/underperform stances, increasing short?term selling pressure as models were reset. Analyst Revisions

Analyst cuts and mixed ratings — Several banks trimmed price targets (examples: Sanford Bernstein, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, Barclays, DA Davidson) or issued neutral/underperform stances, increasing short?term selling pressure as models were reset. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism over AI impact persists — Coverage highlights that some investors still worry AI could compress SaaS economics despite management’s assurances, creating continued volatility in CRM shares. 3 Reasons Earnings Failed to Impress

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

