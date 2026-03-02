MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,005 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $299.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

