PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Vega Investment Solutions raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 90.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Key PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi?year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell?side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor?day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re?priced near?term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short?term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities?fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk?tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52?week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near?term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Featured Articles

