Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $453,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,669,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 942.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,089,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 882.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,398,000 after buying an additional 1,169,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,421 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

