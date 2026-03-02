Wabtec $WAB Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 401.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Wabtec by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Wabtec by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wall Street Zen raised Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.43, for a total transaction of $246,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,120.37. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total transaction of $924,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,785.21. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,885,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wabtec and Progress Rail reached a settlement in the antitrust lawsuit, ending a source of regulatory and legal uncertainty. Management and Progress Rail said the settlement is in the best interests of customers and avoids protracted litigation — a removal of overhang that can support the valuation. Business Wire: Settlement

Wabtec and Progress Rail reached a settlement in the antitrust lawsuit, ending a source of regulatory and legal uncertainty. Management and Progress Rail said the settlement is in the best interests of customers and avoids protracted litigation — a removal of overhang that can support the valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and FY?2026 guidance remain supportive: Wabtec beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and gave FY26 EPS guidance of $10.05–$10.45, reinforcing growth expectations that underlie the stock’s premium multiple. (See company releases summarized in recent coverage.)

Recent quarterly results and FY?2026 guidance remain supportive: Wabtec beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and gave FY26 EPS guidance of $10.05–$10.45, reinforcing growth expectations that underlie the stock’s premium multiple. (See company releases summarized in recent coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: the board authorized a $1.2 billion buyback program and the quarterly dividend was raised (to $0.31 per share). Both actions signal management confidence and can underpin the share price via reduced float and income appeal.

Capital returns: the board authorized a $1.2 billion buyback program and the quarterly dividend was raised (to $0.31 per share). Both actions signal management confidence and can underpin the share price via reduced float and income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly constructive but mixed on conviction — several firms raised targets (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citi) while others trimmed ratings; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $269, providing upside but also differing views on near-term catalysts.

Analyst coverage is broadly constructive but mixed on conviction — several firms raised targets (Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citi) while others trimmed ratings; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $269, providing upside but also differing views on near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week (CFO John Olin, director/executive Nalin Jain, and Sameer Gaur among others) — sizable dispositions at ~ $262–$264 per share — may concern some investors about near-term insider sentiment or tax/liquidity-driven selling. Filings: SEC and reporting outlets detail the transactions. SEC: Sameer Gaur Form 4

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $263.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $266.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.47.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

