Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 $MVV

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the second quarter worth $222,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVV opened at $80.78 on Monday. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.15.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Securities are selected for inclusion in the Index by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

