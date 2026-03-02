Contrasting Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU)

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLEAR Secure and Upland Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLEAR Secure $900.78 million 7.19 $109.17 million $1.12 43.41 Upland Software $274.79 million 0.09 -$112.73 million ($1.75) -0.50

Profitability

CLEAR Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLEAR Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CLEAR Secure and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLEAR Secure 12.12% 70.08% 9.25% Upland Software -18.43% -80.37% 6.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of CLEAR Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of CLEAR Secure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CLEAR Secure has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CLEAR Secure and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLEAR Secure 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upland Software 1 0 2 0 2.33

CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus target price of $49.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.00%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than CLEAR Secure.

Summary

CLEAR Secure beats Upland Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.