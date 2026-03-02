Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.