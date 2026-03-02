Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.47 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 377.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $335.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $347.28.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $316,596.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,930.86. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,932 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

