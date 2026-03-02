Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells $204,032.08 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $481.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. CEO 50,000-share sale filing CEO additional sale filing CEO sales filing

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Cynthia Yazdi filing Kenneth Denman filing

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flagged the CEO’s sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Insider selling article

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.