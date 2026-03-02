Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CRO Sells $256,620.00 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $256,620.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,580,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,430. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,828 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $95,164.08.
- On Monday, January 5th, Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,449 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $314,640.76.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 3,933 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $146,346.93.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,305 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $231,267.40.
- On Monday, December 1st, Shaunt Voskanian sold 6,076 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $215,394.20.
Figma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. Figma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $142.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Figma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Figma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.
Figma News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large insider buying by a director signals confidence — two separate director purchases announced totaling roughly $36.5M in stock, which can support sentiment about insider conviction. Figma (NYSE:FIG) Director Acquires $14,351,267.70 in Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Another large director buy reported (about $22.18M), further offsetting concerns from insider sales and suggesting long-term insider confidence. Insider Buying: Figma (NYSE:FIG) Director Buys $22,179,800.70 in Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI partnership: Figma is integrating OpenAI Codex support, which could strengthen its AI-enabled workflow and competitive positioning. Figma partners with OpenAI to bake in support for Codex
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic analysis highlights Figma’s orchestration/MCP network effects as a potential long-term defensibility factor — bullish for durable competitive moat if execution continues. Figma’s orchestration bet: Why MCP network effects redefine software defensibility
- Neutral Sentiment: Market take on incumbents: coverage suggests Figma’s AI credits are pressuring Creative Cloud valuation — could be positive for Figma competitive stance but uncertain in near term. Adobe Valuation Questioned As Figma AI Credits Challenge Creative Cloud
- Negative Sentiment: Executive selling: CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 51,359 shares (~$1.54M) — routine diversification but often viewed negatively by investors when clustered with other selling. SEC Form 4 – Kris Rasmussen
- Negative Sentiment: CRO Shaunt Voskanian also sold 8,554 shares (~$256.6k), adding to the appearance of insider selling pressure. SEC Form 4 – Shaunt Voskanian
- Negative Sentiment: Market action: Benzinga reports FIG slid amid a Friday market rout and rotation out of richly valued tech names — broad macro-driven selling pressure. Figma Stock Slides On AI Competition Amid Friday Market Rout
- Negative Sentiment: Notable criticism: Jim Cramer questioned Figma’s moat, which can weigh on sentiment among retail and momentum investors. Figma (FIG) Doesn’t Have The Moat That It Thinks, Says Jim Cramer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Figma in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
Figma Company Profile
Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.
In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.
Read More
