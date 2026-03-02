Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 202,200 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 626.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Leerink Partners raised its price target from $83 to $84 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling continued institutional confidence in the stock's upside potential.

HC Wainwright continues to rate CYTK a "Buy" with a $136 price target — an aggressive upside relative to current levels, which supports longer-term investor optimism despite near-term volatility.

Investor commentary pieces remain bullish (e.g., recent "Why Cytokinetics is a Buy" article), which can help sustain retail interest and buying momentum over time.

Reported short-interest data for late February shows anomalous/zero values (0 shares, 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a data/reporting issue, so it provides no clear signal about directional pressure.

Shares moved down after the company's recent quarterly report missed EPS expectations and triggered a negative market reaction; coverage noted a sharp intraday decline following the results.

HC Wainwright cut EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (Q1–Q4 2026), materially lowering near?term profitability expectations even as it held a buy rating — a factor pressuring valuation multiples today.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $134,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,924.48. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,846.16. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,171 shares of company stock worth $7,801,108. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $70.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

