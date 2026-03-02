Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $224,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 163,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,279,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 447,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,702 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,296.55. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,240.62. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $901,977. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.