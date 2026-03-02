State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 65,915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Alphabet’s “quiet edge” — big hidden assets (14% stake in Anthropic, an early SpaceX stake and massive device distribution) that amplify AI and cloud upside beyond Search and YouTube. Alphabet’s Quiet Edge: The Hidden Assets Powering Its Run
- Positive Sentiment: South Korea approved Google’s request to export high?precision map data — clears a major market access barrier for Google Maps and mapping-related revenue/opportunity in Korea. South Korea approves Google bid to export high-precision map data
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Meta will rent Google’s TPU AI chips for model training — validation of Google’s AI infrastructure business and a potential multi?billion revenue stream for cloud/TPU services. Google signs multibillion-dollar AI chip deal with Meta, Information reports
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet folded robotics unit Intrinsic into Google and signals Gemini may power next?gen robots — deepens AI product integration and expands commercial AI addressable market. Alphabet’s robotics platform Intrinsic joins Google to support AI models
- Positive Sentiment: Google launched Nano Banana 2 (image?generation model) with faster, better outputs — product improvements that help retain user engagement across AI services. Google rolls out Nano Banana 2
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller increased his Alphabet stake again — a notable institutional vote of confidence often read positively by the market. Druckenmiller Piled Into Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst pieces reiterate Alphabet’s AI?fueled edge in Search and Cloud vs. Meta, reinforcing the consensus growth story but not changing near?term guidance. Meta Platforms vs. Alphabet: Which Digital Ad Behemoth Has an Edge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s planned expansion toward Chicago signals long?term commercialization progress but remains a multi?year revenue story rather than an immediate profit driver. Waymo to bring driverless cars to Chicago
- Negative Sentiment: Belgian competition watchdog opened a probe into Google’s online ad pricing practices — regulatory and legal risk that could pressure ad revenue or require business changes. Belgian watchdog opens probe into Google’s online ad price practices
- Negative Sentiment: Internal tensions: 100+ Google AI employees urged limits on some military uses of Gemini, highlighting governance/ethical frictions that could complicate product deployment and public perception. Google Workers Seek ‘Red Lines’ on Military A.I.
- Negative Sentiment: Schaeffer’s options commentary warns bulls to watch for faltering action and offers a trade for subscribers — a signal some traders are positioning for short?term downside or increased volatility. Bulls Should Keep Watch on Faltering Alphabet Stock
Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%
GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
