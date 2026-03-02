State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 65,915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,380 shares of company stock valued at $119,112,888. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

