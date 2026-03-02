Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Concentrix worth $233,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concentrix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 207.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,120.25. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.91%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.