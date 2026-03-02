Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 555,195 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $236,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,921 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 132,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 297,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,615.09. This trade represents a 90.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

