NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,703,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of NCR Voyix worth $222,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 2,835.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR Voyix by 225.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

More NCR Voyix News

Here are the key news stories impacting NCR Voyix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — NCR Voyix reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.29 consensus and revenue of $720M (up 5.6% YoY), which supports the fundamental recovery thesis for the business. Zacks: VYX Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — NCR Voyix reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.29 consensus and revenue of $720M (up 5.6% YoY), which supports the fundamental recovery thesis for the business. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance modestly above consensus — management set EPS guidance of $0.93–$0.96 (vs. consensus ~$0.92) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which is a constructive sign for 2026 profitability. (See company release and slide deck for details.) Press Release / Slide Deck

Company raised FY2026 guidance modestly above consensus — management set EPS guidance of $0.93–$0.96 (vs. consensus ~$0.92) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which is a constructive sign for 2026 profitability. (See company release and slide deck for details.) Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains skewed to buy — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” which suggests continued institutional support even as some targets are adjusted. AmericanBankingNews: Broker Ratings

Brokerage consensus remains skewed to buy — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” which suggests continued institutional support even as some targets are adjusted. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted the full Q4 earnings presentation and call materials — useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, margin drivers and where management expects growth to come from next year. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

Company posted the full Q4 earnings presentation and call materials — useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, margin drivers and where management expects growth to come from next year. Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $15 to $12 — even though the firm kept a “buy” rating, the lower target reduces analyst upside and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Benzinga: Needham Target Cut

Needham cut its price target from $15 to $12 — even though the firm kept a “buy” rating, the lower target reduces analyst upside and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation headwinds — VYX is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, which can amplify downside as momentum-focused traders exit positions (higher-than-average volume today). MarketBeat: Stock Snapshot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NCR Voyix stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.