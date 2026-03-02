Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gulfport Energy worth $195,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GPOR opened at $208.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.83. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

In related news, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $881,099.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,281.49. The trade was a 37.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Rucker sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $2,002,698.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,962.73. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,727. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

