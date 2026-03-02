Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $302,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

