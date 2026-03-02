Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,698 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 561,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $104.80 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.