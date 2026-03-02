Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 220,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 438,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO?-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

