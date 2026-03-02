Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,242 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

