Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $4.30 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $305.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 337.39% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.