Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $214.17 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $1,606,015.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,462 shares in the company, valued at $53,960,809.76. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $120,078.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,110.08. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.