Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.84 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 895.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

