Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 23.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $156.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $157.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $158.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

