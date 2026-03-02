Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Stock Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 101.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.38 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Featured Stories

