Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $197.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.66. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

