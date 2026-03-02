Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in MP Materials by 47.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. William Blair began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 723,146 shares of company stock valued at $45,767,276 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 1.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

