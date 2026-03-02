Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $477.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $546.88.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 66.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.25.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

