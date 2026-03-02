Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $62.98 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of -1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

