Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

In related news, CTO Karen Marie Walker sold 23,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $292,775.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,159.20. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biopartners Opportuni Westlake bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 869,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,877.50. This trade represents a 18.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T?cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen?specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company’s lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

