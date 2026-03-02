Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.96.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

